Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $85.00 to $90.00. The stock had previously closed at $66.63, but opened at $74.57. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Cirrus Logic shares last traded at $73.47, with a volume of 9,790 shares trading hands.

CRUS has been the topic of several other reports. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised Cirrus Logic from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 44.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,016,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $495,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449,824 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Cirrus Logic by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,054,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,127,000 after acquiring an additional 63,446 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 25.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 945,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,404,000 after purchasing an additional 190,453 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 3.9% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 649,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,113,000 after purchasing an additional 24,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 14.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 511,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,539,000 after purchasing an additional 63,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.64 and a 200-day moving average of $66.03.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $347.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.18 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

