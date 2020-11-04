Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $216.12, but opened at $241.36. Arista Networks shares last traded at $254.80, with a volume of 33,804 shares changing hands.

The technology company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $605.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.55 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 34.67% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ANET shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Arista Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.59.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.50, for a total transaction of $156,583.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,271.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.19, for a total transaction of $34,102.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,076 shares in the company, valued at $5,897,624.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 53,740 shares of company stock valued at $11,851,234 over the last three months. 23.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 343.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 314,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,059,000 after acquiring an additional 243,635 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 22.2% during the second quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 6,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,241,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $454,004,000 after buying an additional 71,892 shares in the last quarter. 62.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.48. The stock has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.04.

Arista Networks Company Profile (NYSE:ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

