Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400,000 shares, a drop of 14.8% from the September 30th total of 3,990,000 shares. Approximately 6.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 709,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Shares of Crestwood Equity Partners stock opened at $14.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 3.98. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 12-month low of $2.65 and a 12-month high of $37.01.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The pipeline company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.15). Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.16%. The firm had revenue of $519.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Crestwood Equity Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Crestwood Equity Partners will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.12%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s payout ratio is 25,000.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CEQP. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 1.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,019 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,540,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 78.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,214,425 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,366,000 after purchasing an additional 975,034 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 7,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 53.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CEQP shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Crestwood Equity Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Crestwood Equity Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Crestwood Equity Partners from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.57.

About Crestwood Equity Partners

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L). The G&P segment offers gathering and transportation services for natural gas, crude oil, and produced water; and processing, treating, and compression services for natural gas.

