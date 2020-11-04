Short Interest in Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) Expands By 13.1%

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, an increase of 13.1% from the September 30th total of 963,600 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 243,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWIR opened at $11.15 on Wednesday. Sierra Wireless has a 1 year low of $4.31 and a 1 year high of $14.37. The company has a market cap of $406.82 million, a PE ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.03 and its 200 day moving average is $10.36.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.14. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 11.20% and a negative net margin of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $144.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.20 million. Analysts expect that Sierra Wireless will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,622,489 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $14,570,000 after acquiring an additional 219,538 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 240.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 490,465 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 346,313 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 492.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,423,000 after acquiring an additional 297,700 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Finally, Glaxis Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sierra Wireless during the 2nd quarter valued at about $494,000. 45.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SWIR shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sierra Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Sierra Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. TD Securities raised their target price on Sierra Wireless from $8.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.22.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet Of Things (IoT) solutions primarily in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments, IoT Solutions and Embedded Broadband. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

