Short Interest in MONOTARO CO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:MONOY) Rises By 13.2%

MONOTARO CO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:MONOY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a growth of 13.2% from the September 30th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MONOTARO CO LTD/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

Shares of MONOY stock opened at $54.95 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.65. MONOTARO CO LTD/ADR has a 52 week low of $20.06 and a 52 week high of $56.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of 122.11, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.36.

MonotaRO Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, imports and sells MRO products in Japan and internationally. It offers products in various categories, such as safety and health protection equipment/signs, logistics/packing goods, office tapes and cleaning supplies, cutting tools/abrasive materials, measurement/surveying equipment, work tools/electric/pneumatic tools, spray oil grease/ adhesion repair/welding supplies, pneumatic equipment/hydraulic equipment/hoses, and bearings/machine parts/casters.

