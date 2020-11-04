Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,630,000 shares, a growth of 13.2% from the September 30th total of 1,440,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 315,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MTEM shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Molecular Templates in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Molecular Templates from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Molecular Templates in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Molecular Templates currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.80.

NASDAQ MTEM opened at $9.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.07. Molecular Templates has a 12-month low of $6.80 and a 12-month high of $19.12. The stock has a market cap of $462.75 million, a P/E ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 2.30.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $6.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 million. Molecular Templates had a negative net margin of 514.48% and a negative return on equity of 113.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Molecular Templates will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Longitude Capital Partners Iii sold 3,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $37,582.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin M. Lalande sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $6,525,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Molecular Templates in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 129.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Molecular Templates in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 125.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 6,592 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molecular Templates in the 1st quarter valued at about $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

About Molecular Templates

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company primarily develops a pipeline of engineered toxin bodies. Its lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

