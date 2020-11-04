Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Posted by on Nov 4th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,630,000 shares, a growth of 13.2% from the September 30th total of 1,440,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 315,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MTEM shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Molecular Templates in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Molecular Templates from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Molecular Templates in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Molecular Templates currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.80.

NASDAQ MTEM opened at $9.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.07. Molecular Templates has a 12-month low of $6.80 and a 12-month high of $19.12. The stock has a market cap of $462.75 million, a P/E ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 2.30.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $6.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 million. Molecular Templates had a negative net margin of 514.48% and a negative return on equity of 113.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Molecular Templates will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Longitude Capital Partners Iii sold 3,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $37,582.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin M. Lalande sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $6,525,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Molecular Templates in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 129.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Molecular Templates in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 125.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 6,592 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molecular Templates in the 1st quarter valued at about $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

About Molecular Templates

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company primarily develops a pipeline of engineered toxin bodies. Its lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Molecular Templates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molecular Templates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Eaton Hits New 1-Year High on Strong Earnings
Eaton Hits New 1-Year High on Strong Earnings
Upland Software Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade
Upland Software Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade
Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc. Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade
Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc. Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade
Gulf Island Fabrication Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings
Gulf Island Fabrication Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings
Gartner Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat
Gartner Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat
Pinduoduo Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade
Pinduoduo Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report