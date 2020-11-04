Pimco CA Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Pimco CA Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,400 shares, a growth of 13.3% from the September 30th total of 33,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Pimco CA Municipal Income Fund in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Pimco CA Municipal Income Fund by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,502 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Pimco CA Municipal Income Fund by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,627 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors increased its position in Pimco CA Municipal Income Fund by 9.0% during the second quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 21,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Pimco CA Municipal Income Fund by 7.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,436 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 2,853 shares in the last quarter.

PCQ opened at $16.87 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.85. Pimco CA Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $12.55 and a 52-week high of $20.78.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 9th.

About Pimco CA Municipal Income Fund

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

