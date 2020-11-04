Prudential Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBIP) Short Interest Update

Prudential Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBIP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,700 shares, a growth of 13.2% from the September 30th total of 54,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Prudential Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of PBIP stock opened at $12.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.31. The stock has a market cap of $100.78 million, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of -0.11. Prudential Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.53 and a 1 year high of $18.59.

In other news, Director Raymond Vanaria purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.47 per share, for a total transaction of $57,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have purchased a total of 6,275 shares of company stock worth $70,990 in the last 90 days. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Bancorp by 5.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 181,202 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 9,607 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Bancorp by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 128,483 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Bancorp by 559.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,525 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 8,928 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Bancorp by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 32,012 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. 37.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Prudential Bancorp

Prudential Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Prudential Bank that provides various banking products or services. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises single-family residential mortgage loans, construction and land development loans, non-residential or commercial real estate mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans, such as loans secured by deposit accounts and unsecured personal loans.

