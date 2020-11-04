Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) (ETR:SHL) Given a €40.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) (ETR:SHL) received a €40.00 ($47.06) target price from UBS Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €46.00 ($54.12) price target on Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Nord/LB set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €42.37 ($49.85).

ETR SHL opened at €37.28 ($43.85) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $37.25 billion and a PE ratio of 24.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.67. Siemens Healthineers AG has a twelve month low of €28.50 ($33.53) and a twelve month high of €47.27 ($55.61). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €37.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of €40.66.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company's Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

