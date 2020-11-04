TOTAL SE (FP.PA) (EPA:FP) PT Set at €39.00 by Credit Suisse Group

TOTAL SE (FP.PA) (EPA:FP) received a €39.00 ($45.88) price target from investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 40.52% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on FP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) price target on TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €46.00 ($54.12) price target on TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €39.50 ($46.47).

FP stock opened at €27.76 ($32.65) on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €28.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €32.27. TOTAL SE has a twelve month low of €42.22 ($49.67) and a twelve month high of €49.33 ($58.04).

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

