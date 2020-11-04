Raymond James Lowers Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) Price Target to $78.00

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from $86.00 to $78.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

EHC has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Encompass Health from $83.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.53.

Encompass Health has a 12 month low of $40.86 and a 12 month high of $59.29.

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

