Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Genesco Inc., a Nashville-based specialty retailer, sells footwear, headwear and accessories in retail stores in the United States and Canada. The Company sells its products principally under the names Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys, Johnston & Murphy, Underground Station, Hatworld, Lids, Hat Shack, Hat Zone, Head Quarters and Cap Connection, and on internet websites. The Company also sells footwear at wholesale under its Johnston & Murphy brand and under the licensed Dockers brand. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GCO. 140166 lifted their price objective on shares of Genesco from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Genesco from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.80.

Genesco stock opened at $19.44 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Genesco has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $53.20. The stock has a market cap of $291.48 million, a P/E ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.58.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.62. Genesco had a negative net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $391.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Genesco’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Genesco will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Genesco by 170.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Genesco by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Genesco by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,996 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Genesco during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in Genesco by 122.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

