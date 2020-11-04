Zacks Investment Research Upgrades GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) to “Buy”

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.35% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “GoHealth, Inc. provides health insurance marketplace. It offer health insurance policies, including Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement, Medicare prescription drug plans, Medicare special needs plans; individual and family, dental, vision and other related plans, through its platform. GoHealth, Inc. is based in Chicago, Illinois. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GOCO. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of GoHealth in a report on Monday, August 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GoHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of GoHealth in a report on Monday, August 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of GoHealth in a report on Monday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of GoHealth in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.30.

Shares of NASDAQ GOCO opened at $11.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.75. GoHealth has a 1 year low of $10.02 and a 1 year high of $26.25.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $127.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.21 million. On average, equities analysts expect that GoHealth will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOCO. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GoHealth during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,367,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of GoHealth during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GoHealth during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000.

GoHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace to enhance access to healthcare in the United States. The company, through its platform, offer various health insurance policies, including Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement, Medicare prescription drug plans, and Medicare special needs plans; and individual and family, dental, vision, and other related plans.

