Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Global Net Lease, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which focused on sale-leaseback properties primarily in the United States and Europe. Global Net Lease, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Shares of NYSE:GNL opened at $15.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.88 and a 200 day moving average of $15.76. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 62.54 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Global Net Lease has a 12-month low of $8.77 and a 12-month high of $21.71.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 2.30%. Equities research analysts predict that Global Net Lease will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 2,622.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,511 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Net Lease during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Global Net Lease in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Global Net Lease by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global Net Lease in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

