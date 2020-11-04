Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Global Net Lease, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which focused on sale-leaseback properties primarily in the United States and Europe. Global Net Lease, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “
Shares of NYSE:GNL opened at $15.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.88 and a 200 day moving average of $15.76. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 62.54 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Global Net Lease has a 12-month low of $8.77 and a 12-month high of $21.71.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 2,622.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,511 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Net Lease during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Global Net Lease in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Global Net Lease by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global Net Lease in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.
About Global Net Lease
Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.
