Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hess Midstream Partners LP is a master limited partnership company. It own, operate, develop and acquire a set of midstream assets to provide services to Hess and third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. The company’s operating segments consists of gathering; processing and storage and terminaling and export. Hess Midstream Partners LP is based in Houston, United States. “

HESM has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Hess Midstream in a report on Friday, September 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Hess Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Hess Midstream in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Hess Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Hess Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.13.

NYSE:HESM opened at $16.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $303.77 million, a P/E ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 2.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.39. Hess Midstream has a twelve month low of $5.70 and a twelve month high of $25.66.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.04). Hess Midstream had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 1.65%. Analysts predict that Hess Midstream will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 18,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 217,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Hess Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,302,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Hess Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth about $498,000. Finally, Lucas Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Hess Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth about $261,000. 68.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hess Midstream

Hess Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

