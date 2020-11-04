Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arcimoto, Inc. develops and manufactures electric vehicles. The Company offers two-seat and three-wheeled electric vehicles. It also provides bicycles and automotive parts. Arcimoto, Inc. is based in Eugene, United States. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FUV. Aegis increased their price objective on shares of Arcimoto from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Arcimoto from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Bradley Woods reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arcimoto in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of Arcimoto from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.

FUV opened at $5.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 4.91. The firm has a market cap of $182.16 million, a PE ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 1.68. Arcimoto has a twelve month low of $0.97 and a twelve month high of $8.89.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.24 million. Arcimoto had a negative return on equity of 224.42% and a negative net margin of 840.39%. Equities analysts forecast that Arcimoto will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jesse Grant Eisler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 491,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,441,256. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Terry L. Becker sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $653,300. 34.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcimoto in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,315,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcimoto in the 2nd quarter valued at about $840,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcimoto in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Arcimoto by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675 shares during the period. 4.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arcimoto

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells three-wheeled electric vehicles. Its portfolio of electric vehicles includes Fun Utility Vehicle; Rapid Responder for a specialized emergency, security, and law enforcement services; and Deliverator for delivery of goods. The company was formerly known as WTP Incorporated and changed its name to Arcimoto, Inc in December 2011.

