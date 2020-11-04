Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $2.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.73% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Geron Corporation is a scientific research company that is developing techniques for the health services industry. Their research is currently divided in three different areas. First, they are looking into telomeres and telomerase and their roles in cellular aging and cancer. Second, they are looking pluripotent stem cells as a potential source for the manufacturing of replacement cells and tissues. Lastly, the company is researching nuclear transfer as a potential mechanism for generating genetically matched cells and tissues. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GERN. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Geron in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Geron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Geron in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub cut Geron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Geron from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Geron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.71.

GERN opened at $1.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $555.74 million, a P/E ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.75. Geron has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $2.40.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.09 million. Geron had a negative return on equity of 46.39% and a negative net margin of 19,251.64%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Geron will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Geron news, Director Elizabeth G. O’farrell purchased 17,441 shares of Geron stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.73 per share, with a total value of $30,172.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Geron during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Geron by 1,483.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 14,832 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Geron by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 7,778 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Geron by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 8,628 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Geron by 281.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 19,574 shares during the period. 50.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. It holds rights to imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor in Phase 2/3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies to reduce dysfunctional blood cell production and enable recovery of normal blood cell production.

