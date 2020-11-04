Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grifols, S.A., operates in the pharmaceutical-hospital sector engaged in the research, development and retailing of plasma derivates, products for intravenous therapy, clinical nutrition, diagnostic and hospital logistics systems. The Company operates its business through three divisions: Bioscience Division, Diagnostic Division and Hospital Division. The Bioscience division is engaged in the research, development, production and commercialization of plasma derivates. Diagnostic Division focuses on researching, developing, manufacturing and marketing diagnostics products for laboratory analysis, including products for Hospital Blood Banks and Transfusion Centers. Hospital Division provides non-biological products used in hospital pharmacies, surgery, nutritional support, fluid therapy and for other therapeutic uses. Grifols, S.A. is based in Barcelona, Spain. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Grifols in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub raised Grifols from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Grifols in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised Grifols from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Grifols stock opened at $17.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Grifols has a one year low of $13.40 and a one year high of $25.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.55 and its 200 day moving average is $18.51.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Grifols by 102.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Grifols in the third quarter worth about $911,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Grifols by 143.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 716,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,432,000 after buying an additional 421,677 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Grifols by 47.7% in the third quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 20,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 6,544 shares during the period. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Grifols in the third quarter worth about $247,000. 17.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grifols Company Profile

Grifols, SA develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use; and sells and distributes end products.

