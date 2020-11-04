Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chart Industries, Inc. is a leading independent global manufacturer of highly engineered equipment servicing end market applications in Energy, Industry, Life Sciences and Respiratory Healthcare with a unique business portfolio. Their equipment is used in the production, storage, distribution and end-use of atmospheric, hydrocarbon, and industrial gases. Chart Industries are organized in three operating segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution and Storage, and BioMedical serving customers from a global manufacturing platform in North America, Europe and Asia. Chart Industries fully appreciate how important a good understanding of their business and their markets is when evaluating investment decisions. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $85.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $81.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chart Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.21.

Chart Industries stock opened at $86.23 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.44. Chart Industries has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $91.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.95 and a beta of 1.68.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.19. Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The company had revenue of $273.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Chart Industries will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Chart Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 10.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 61.6% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the second quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the second quarter worth about $204,000.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, Energy & Chemicals Cryogenics, and E&C FinFans.

