AbbVie Inc. Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $10.43 Per Share (NYSE:ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of AbbVie in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now expects that the company will earn $10.43 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $10.47. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for AbbVie’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.85 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.78 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.09 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.29 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $11.90 EPS.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 5,561.40% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ABBV. Berenberg Bank started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Truist started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on AbbVie from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.69.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $87.96 on Tuesday. AbbVie has a one year low of $62.55 and a one year high of $101.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $155.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 9,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 7,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 11,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

