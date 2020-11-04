FY2020 EPS Estimates for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Raised by Analyst

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AbbVie in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, November 1st. Truist Securiti analyst G. Gilbert now forecasts that the company will earn $10.50 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $10.45. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for AbbVie’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.84 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $11.86 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.11 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AbbVie from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $111.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Sunday, September 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Truist initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on AbbVie from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.69.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $87.96 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.50 and a 200 day moving average of $91.15. The company has a market capitalization of $155.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.72. AbbVie has a 1-year low of $62.55 and a 1-year high of $101.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 5,561.40% and a net margin of 18.16%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 21.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,356,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,111,133,000 after acquiring an additional 21,974,440 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 17.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,386,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,470,438,000 after acquiring an additional 21,786,239 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 46.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,124,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,172,182,000 after acquiring an additional 7,007,887 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 148.1% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,964,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,976,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 15.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,387,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797,448 shares in the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

