FY2020 EPS Estimates for AMETEK, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:AME)

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2020 EPS estimates for AMETEK in a research report issued on Monday, November 2nd. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $3.90 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.80. DA Davidson also issued estimates for AMETEK’s FY2021 earnings at $4.25 EPS.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.07. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 18.77%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AME. Zacks Investment Research raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.17.

AMETEK stock opened at $105.29 on Tuesday. AMETEK has a twelve month low of $54.82 and a twelve month high of $110.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.31.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 36.0% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in AMETEK by 55.7% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in AMETEK during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in AMETEK during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in AMETEK by 124.4% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP William D. Eginton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $1,011,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 54,408 shares in the company, valued at $5,501,192.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 1,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.11, for a total transaction of $189,352.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,923.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,849 shares of company stock valued at $11,719,438 in the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

