Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Amplifon S.p.A.’s FY2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:AMFPF)

Nov 4th, 2020

Amplifon S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Amplifon in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Lee now forecasts that the company will earn $0.70 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.55. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Amplifon’s FY2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Separately, Citigroup began coverage on Amplifon in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Amplifon stock opened at $38.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.37. Amplifon has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $38.00.

Amplifon Company Profile

Amplifon S.p.A. provides hearing products and services that help people rediscover various emotions of sound. The company also offers fitting of customized products. It operates through a network of approximately 11,000 points of sale in 28 countries and 5 continents. The company also sells its products through 1,700 affiliates and franchisees.

