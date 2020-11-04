Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Amplifon S.p.A.’s FY2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:AMFPF)

Amplifon S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Amplifon in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Lee now forecasts that the company will earn $0.70 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.55. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Amplifon’s FY2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS.
Separately, Citigroup began coverage on Amplifon in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
Amplifon Company Profile
Amplifon S.p.A. provides hearing products and services that help people rediscover various emotions of sound. The company also offers fitting of customized products. It operates through a network of approximately 11,000 points of sale in 28 countries and 5 continents. The company also sells its products through 1,700 affiliates and franchisees.
Further Reading: Analyst Ratings Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Amplifon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplifon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.