FY2020 EPS Estimates for Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) Lowered by Analyst

Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2020 EPS estimates for AON in a research report issued on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $9.63 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $9.76. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for AON’s Q1 2021 earnings at $3.94 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.47 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $10.60 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $4.03 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.70 EPS.

Get AON alerts:

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AON. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $247.00 target price on shares of AON in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of AON in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised AON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Raymond James lowered AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AON from $206.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.33.

AON stock opened at $179.96 on Tuesday. AON has a 1 year low of $143.93 and a 1 year high of $238.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $202.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.08. The firm has a market cap of $41.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.83.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.04. AON had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. AON’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the 2nd quarter worth $168,407,000. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in AON by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,956,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $569,331,000 after purchasing an additional 665,509 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP increased its holdings in AON by 276.9% in the 2nd quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 750,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,450,000 after purchasing an additional 551,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AON by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,818,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,431,757,000 after purchasing an additional 472,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in AON in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.07%.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.