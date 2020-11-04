FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Air Transport Services Group, Inc. Issued By Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) – Analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their FY2020 earnings estimates for Air Transport Services Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst S. Benjamin now expects that the transportation company will earn $1.64 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.48. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Air Transport Services Group’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.67 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $404.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.58 million. Air Transport Services Group had a positive return on equity of 25.52% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. Air Transport Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ATSG. Zacks Investment Research raised Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine raised Air Transport Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. TheStreet raised Air Transport Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Air Transport Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.60.

Shares of NASDAQ ATSG opened at $28.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.21 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.84. Air Transport Services Group has a 1 year low of $13.20 and a 1 year high of $30.08.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Air Transport Services Group by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 103.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 85.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Randy D. Rademacher sold 10,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total value of $276,421.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 607,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,659,212.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph C. Hete sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.59, for a total value of $255,900.00. Insiders sold a total of 48,871 shares of company stock worth $1,304,861 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, e-commerce operators, freight forwarders, and the U.S.

