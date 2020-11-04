FY2020 EPS Estimates for Bank7 Corp (NASDAQ:BSVN) Increased by Analyst

Bank7 Corp (NASDAQ:BSVN) – Piper Sandler increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Bank7 in a report released on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.03 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.97. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bank7’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Bank7 had a net margin of 35.06% and a return on equity of 19.15%.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bank7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank7 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.67.

Shares of NASDAQ BSVN opened at $9.45 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.83. Bank7 has a 1 year low of $5.58 and a 1 year high of $20.04. The company has a market capitalization of $87.19 million, a PE ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 2.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Bank7’s payout ratio is 20.41%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Bank7 by 26.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bank7 by 2.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Bank7 by 8.1% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 232,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after buying an additional 17,365 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bank7 in the second quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank7 by 237.3% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 111,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 78,100 shares in the last quarter. 24.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank7 Company Profile

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It accepts demand, savings, checking, money market, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

