Reviewing Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) & Stage Stores (NYSE:SSINQ)

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) and Stage Stores (OTCMKTS:SSINQ) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.9% of Abercrombie & Fitch shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.2% of Stage Stores shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Abercrombie & Fitch shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.6% of Stage Stores shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Abercrombie & Fitch and Stage Stores, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Abercrombie & Fitch 2 4 4 0 2.20 Stage Stores 0 0 0 0 N/A

Abercrombie & Fitch presently has a consensus price target of $15.50, indicating a potential upside of 2.45%. Given Abercrombie & Fitch’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Abercrombie & Fitch is more favorable than Stage Stores.

Risk & Volatility

Abercrombie & Fitch has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stage Stores has a beta of 2.28, indicating that its stock price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Abercrombie & Fitch and Stage Stores’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Abercrombie & Fitch $3.62 billion 0.26 $39.36 million $0.73 20.73 Stage Stores $1.58 billion 0.00 -$87.71 million N/A N/A

Abercrombie & Fitch has higher revenue and earnings than Stage Stores.

Profitability

This table compares Abercrombie & Fitch and Stage Stores’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Abercrombie & Fitch -4.61% -10.04% -2.71% Stage Stores N/A N/A N/A

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co., through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands. As of May 28, 2020, it operated approximately 850 stores in North America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. The company sells products through its stores and direct-to-consumer channels; various third-party wholesale, franchise, and licensing arrangements; and e-commerce platforms. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in New Albany, Ohio.

About Stage Stores

Stage Stores, Inc. operates specialty department stores primarily in small towns and rural communities in the United States. The company sells moderately priced and brand name apparel, accessories, cosmetics, footwear, and home goods through its department stores, off-price stores, and e-commerce Website, as well as through private label credit card and loyalty programs. As of September 17, 2019, it operated 625 BEALLS, GOODY'S, PALAIS ROYAL, PEEBLES, and STAGE specialty department stores; and 158 GORDMANS off-price stores. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. On May 10, 2020, Stage Stores, Inc., along with its affiliate, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas. The plan was later approved as Chapter 11 liquidation on August 14, 2020.

