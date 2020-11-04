CompX International (NYSE:CIX) vs. ToughBuilt Industries (NYSE:TBLT) Head to Head Survey

CompX International (NYSE:CIX) and ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.6% of CompX International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.7% of ToughBuilt Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of CompX International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.6% of ToughBuilt Industries shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

CompX International has a beta of 0.22, meaning that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ToughBuilt Industries has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for CompX International and ToughBuilt Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CompX International 0 0 0 0 N/A ToughBuilt Industries 0 0 1 0 3.00

ToughBuilt Industries has a consensus target price of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 183.65%. Given ToughBuilt Industries’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ToughBuilt Industries is more favorable than CompX International.

Profitability

This table compares CompX International and ToughBuilt Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CompX International 11.70% 8.26% 7.54% ToughBuilt Industries -55.24% -164.30% -66.49%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CompX International and ToughBuilt Industries’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CompX International $124.20 million 1.30 $16.00 million N/A N/A ToughBuilt Industries $19.09 million 1.42 -$4.30 million N/A N/A

CompX International has higher revenue and earnings than ToughBuilt Industries.

Summary

CompX International beats ToughBuilt Industries on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CompX International

CompX International Inc. manufactures and sells security products and recreational marine components primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Security Products and Marine Components. The Security Products segment manufactures mechanical and electrical cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms used in various applications, including ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, high security medical cabinetry, electrical circuit panels, storage compartments, gas station security, and vending and cash containment machines. It serves recreational transportation, postal, office and institutional furniture, cabinetry, tool storage, healthcare, and other industries. The Marine Components segment manufactures and distributes stainless steel exhaust components, gauges, throttle controls, wake enhancement systems, trim tabs, and related hardware and accessories primarily for performance and ski/wakeboard boats. This segment offers original equipment and aftermarket stainless steel exhaust headers, exhaust pipes, mufflers, and other exhaust components; gauges, such as GPS speedometers and tachometers; mechanical and electronic controls and throttles; steering wheels, and other billet aluminum accessories; and dash panels, LED indicators, wire harnesses, and other accessories to the recreational marine industry. CompX International Inc. sells its products directly to original equipment manufacturers, as well as through distributors. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Dallas, Texas. CompX International Inc. is a subsidiary of NL Industries, Inc.

About ToughBuilt Industries

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and construction products for the building industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers tool pouches, tool rigs, tool belts and accessories, tools bags, totes, various storage solutions, and office organizers/bags for laptop/tablet/cellphones; and kneepads. It also provides sawhorses, miter saws, table saws, and roller stands; sawhorse/jobsite tables; and gloves. The company offers its products under the TOUGHBUILT brand name through various home improvement big box stores, professional outlets, and direct marketing to construction companies and trade/wholesale outlets. The company was formerly known as Phalanx, Inc. and changed its name to ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. in December 2015. ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Lake Forest, California.

