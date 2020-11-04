Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) vs. Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Financial Review

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) and Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Harmony Biosciences and Grifols, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harmony Biosciences 0 1 2 0 2.67 Grifols 0 4 5 0 2.56

Harmony Biosciences currently has a consensus price target of $51.67, indicating a potential upside of 32.58%. Given Harmony Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Harmony Biosciences is more favorable than Grifols.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

18.0% of Grifols shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Harmony Biosciences and Grifols’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harmony Biosciences N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Grifols $5.71 billion 2.08 $700.16 million $1.17 14.79

Grifols has higher revenue and earnings than Harmony Biosciences.

Profitability

This table compares Harmony Biosciences and Grifols’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harmony Biosciences N/A N/A N/A Grifols 10.40% 10.83% 4.68%

Summary

Grifols beats Harmony Biosciences on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc., a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients living with rare neurological disorders. Its lead product includes WAKIX (pitolisant) for the treatment of pediatric patients suffering from narcolepsy. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. was formerly known as Harmony Biosciences II, Inc. and changed its name to Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. in February 2020. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.

About Grifols

Grifols, S.A. develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use; and sells and distributes end products. It offers intravenous immune globulin, Factor VIII, alpha-1 proteinase inhibitor, and albumin; and intramuscular immunoglobulins, antithrombin III, Factor IX, and plasma thromboplastin components. The Diagnostic segment focuses on researching, developing, manufacturing, and marketing in vitro diagnostics products, including analytical instruments, reagents, software, and related products for use in clinical and blood bank laboratories. It serves blood donation centers, clinical analysis laboratories, and hospital immunohematology services. The Hospital segment offers products used by hospitals, as well as parenteral solutions and enteral nutritional fluids. The Bio Supplies segment provides biological products for non-therapeutic uses. The Others segment renders manufacturing services to third party companies. The company also provides infusion solutions, nutrition products, and medical devices for use in hospitals and clinics; and engineering services. Its products and services are used by healthcare providers to diagnose and treat patients with hemophilia, immune deficiencies, infectious diseases, and other medical conditions. The company serves hospitals and clinics, group purchasing organizations, governments, and other distributors through sales representatives, marketing partners, and third-party distributors. Grifols, S.A. has a technology collaboration agreement with Mondragon; and a formal collaboration with the United States Biomedical Advanced Research Development Authority, the Food and Drug Administration, and other Federal public health agencies. The company was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in Barcelona, Spain.

