Radiant Logistics (NYSE:RLGT) & The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Financial Comparison

Radiant Logistics (NYSE:RLGT) and The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Radiant Logistics and The Brink’s’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Radiant Logistics $855.20 million 0.30 $10.54 million N/A N/A The Brink’s $3.68 billion 0.62 $29.00 million $3.89 11.91

The Brink’s has higher revenue and earnings than Radiant Logistics.

Profitability

This table compares Radiant Logistics and The Brink’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Radiant Logistics 1.23% 19.21% 8.65% The Brink’s -0.33% 95.65% 3.62%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

54.7% of Radiant Logistics shares are held by institutional investors. 23.8% of Radiant Logistics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of The Brink’s shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Radiant Logistics has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Brink’s has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Radiant Logistics and The Brink’s, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Radiant Logistics 0 0 0 0 N/A The Brink’s 0 1 4 0 2.80

The Brink’s has a consensus target price of $96.00, suggesting a potential upside of 107.25%. Given The Brink’s’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe The Brink’s is more favorable than Radiant Logistics.

Radiant Logistics Company Profile

Radiant Logistics, Inc. provides multi-modal transportation and logistics services primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services. It also provides other value-added supply chain services, including order fulfillment, inventory management, and warehouse and distribution services, as well as customs brokerage services. The company serves consumer goods, food and beverage, manufacturing, and retail customers through a network of company-owned and strategic operating partner locations under the Radiant, Wheels, Airgroup, Adcom, DBA, and Service By Air brands. Radiant Logistics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington.

The Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and network infrastructure services. It also provides transportation services for diamonds, jewelry, precious metals, securities, currency, high-tech devices, electronics, and pharmaceuticals; and vault outsourcing, money processing, deploying and servicing intelligent safes and safe control devices, and check imaging, as well as cashier balancing, counterfeit detection, account consolidation, and electronic reporting services. In addition, the company offers technology applications, including online cash tracking, cash inventory management, and other Web-based tools. Further, it provides bill payment acceptance and processing, and prepaid cards and corporate debit cards; and security system design and installation services that include alarms, motion detectors, closed-circuit televisions, and digital video recorders, as well as access control systems comprising card and biometric readers, electronic locks, and turnstiles. Additionally, the company offers monitoring services after systems have been installed; and security and guarding services to protect airports, offices, warehouses, stores, and public venues. It serves banks and financial institutions, retailers, government agencies, mints, jewelers, and other commercial operations. The company was formerly known as The Pittston Company and changed its name to The Brink's Company in May 2003. The Brink's Company was founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

