Financial Survey: Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) versus Atlas Financial (NYSE:AFHIF)

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) and Atlas Financial (OTCMKTS:AFHIF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

13.6% of Atlas Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Horace Mann Educators shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.1% of Atlas Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Horace Mann Educators and Atlas Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Horace Mann Educators 0 0 1 0 3.00 Atlas Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Horace Mann Educators currently has a consensus target price of $42.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.66%. Given Horace Mann Educators’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Horace Mann Educators is more favorable than Atlas Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Horace Mann Educators and Atlas Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Horace Mann Educators 8.34% 7.64% 0.97% Atlas Financial N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Horace Mann Educators and Atlas Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Horace Mann Educators $1.43 billion 1.06 $184.44 million $2.20 16.65 Atlas Financial $221.77 million 0.00 -$80.01 million N/A N/A

Horace Mann Educators has higher revenue and earnings than Atlas Financial.

Risk & Volatility

Horace Mann Educators has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlas Financial has a beta of 1.63, suggesting that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Horace Mann Educators beats Atlas Financial on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes heart, cancer, accident, and limited supplemental disability coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products. The company markets its products through its sales force of full-time exclusive distributors and independent agents to K-12 teachers, administrators, and other employees of public schools and their families. Horace Mann Educators Corporation was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Springfield, Illinois.

Atlas Financial Company Profile

Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in underwriting commercial automobile insurance policies in the United States. The company's automobile insurance products provide insurance coverage in three primary areas, including liability, accident benefits, and physical damage. It focuses on the light commercial automobile sector, including taxi cabs, non-emergency para-transit, limousine, livery, and business autos. The company distributes its insurance products through a network of retail independent agents. Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Schaumburg, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.