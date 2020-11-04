Financial Comparison: Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) & Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) and Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Nikola and Tesla’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nikola N/A -24.39% -13.32% Tesla 1.43% 4.19% 1.03%

13.1% of Nikola shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.2% of Tesla shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.8% of Nikola shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.0% of Tesla shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Nikola has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tesla has a beta of 1.68, indicating that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nikola and Tesla’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nikola N/A N/A $2.73 million N/A N/A Tesla $24.58 billion 16.35 -$862.00 million ($0.98) -432.55

Nikola has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tesla.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Nikola and Tesla, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nikola 1 2 2 0 2.20 Tesla 11 13 9 1 2.00

Nikola presently has a consensus price target of $37.20, indicating a potential upside of 97.45%. Tesla has a consensus price target of $246.31, indicating a potential downside of 41.89%. Given Nikola’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Nikola is more favorable than Tesla.

Summary

Tesla beats Nikola on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nikola Company Profile

Nikola Corporation operates as an integrated zero emissions transportation systems provider. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company also develops electric vehicle solutions for military and outdoor recreational applications. Nikola Corporation was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles. It also provides electric powertrain components and systems; and services for electric vehicles through its company-owned service locations, and Tesla mobile service technicians, as well as sells used vehicles. This segment markets and sells its products through a network of company-owned stores and galleries, as well as through its own Website. The Energy Generation and Storage segment offers energy storage products, such as rechargeable lithium-ion battery systems for use in homes, industrial, commercial facilities, and utility grids; and designs, manufactures, installs, maintains, leases, and sells solar energy generation and energy storage products to residential and commercial customers. It also provides vehicle insurance services, as well as renewable energy. The company was formerly known as Tesla Motors, Inc. and changed its name to Tesla, Inc. in February 2017. Tesla, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

