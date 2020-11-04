Head-To-Head Contrast: Graf Industrial (NYSE:GRAF) and Taylor Devices (NYSE:TAYD)

Graf Industrial (NYSE:GRAF) and Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Graf Industrial has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Taylor Devices has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Graf Industrial and Taylor Devices’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Graf Industrial N/A -298.58% -7.16% Taylor Devices 10.03% 7.34% 6.45%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.7% of Graf Industrial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.9% of Taylor Devices shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.0% of Graf Industrial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of Taylor Devices shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Graf Industrial and Taylor Devices’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Graf Industrial N/A N/A -$13.92 million N/A N/A Taylor Devices $28.38 million 1.13 $3.03 million N/A N/A

Taylor Devices has higher revenue and earnings than Graf Industrial.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Graf Industrial and Taylor Devices, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Graf Industrial 0 0 0 0 N/A Taylor Devices 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Taylor Devices beats Graf Industrial on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Graf Industrial Company Profile

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. is an emerging growth company, which engages in the provision of real-time three dimensional (3D) vision for autonomous systems. It also develops and produces Lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones and auto applications. The company was founded by David S. Hall and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Taylor Devices Company Profile

Taylor Devices, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices for use in machinery, equipment, and structures in North America, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include seismic dampers that are designed to mitigate the effects of earthquake tremors on structures; Fluidicshoks, which are compact shock absorbers primarily used in defense, aerospace, and commercial industries; and crane and industrial buffers, which are larger versions of the Fluidicshoks for industrial application on cranes, ships, container ships, railroad cars, truck docks, ladle and ingot cars, ore trolleys, and car stops. Its products also comprise self-adjusting shock absorbers that include versions of Fluidicshoks, and crane and industrial buffers, which automatically adjust to various impact conditions and are designed for high cycle application primarily in the heavy industry; liquid die springs that are used as component parts of machinery and equipment used in the manufacture of tools and dies; vibration dampers, which are primarily used by aerospace and defense industries to control the response of electronics and optical systems subjected to air, ship, or spacecraft vibration; machined springs used in the aerospace applications; and custom actuators for special military and aerospace applications. The company markets its products through a network of sales representatives and distributors. Taylor Devices, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in North Tonawanda, New York.

