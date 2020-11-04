Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) versus Skyline Champion (NASDAQ:SKY) Head to Head Review

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) and Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.0% of Legacy Housing shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.4% of Skyline Champion shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.1% of Legacy Housing shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of Skyline Champion shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Legacy Housing and Skyline Champion’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Legacy Housing $168.96 million 1.94 $28.84 million $1.18 11.47 Skyline Champion $1.37 billion 1.20 $58.16 million $1.15 25.28

Skyline Champion has higher revenue and earnings than Legacy Housing. Legacy Housing is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Skyline Champion, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Legacy Housing has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Skyline Champion has a beta of 2.74, indicating that its stock price is 174% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Legacy Housing and Skyline Champion, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Legacy Housing 0 1 2 0 2.67 Skyline Champion 0 0 0 0 N/A

Legacy Housing currently has a consensus target price of $15.67, indicating a potential upside of 15.79%. Given Legacy Housing’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Legacy Housing is more favorable than Skyline Champion.

Profitability

This table compares Legacy Housing and Skyline Champion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Legacy Housing 18.06% 13.50% 10.56% Skyline Champion 4.14% 11.90% 7.40%

Summary

Legacy Housing beats Skyline Champion on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Legacy Housing Company Profile

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms, with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms. It also provides floor plan or wholesale financing for independent retailers; consumer financing for its products sold to end-users; and financing to community owners that buy its products for use in their rental housing communities. The company markets its homes under the Legacy brand through a network of 85 independent and 13 company-owned retail locations, as well as direct sales to owners of manufactured home communities in 15 states in the United States. Legacy Housing Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Bedford, Texas.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, as well as park-models and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the United States, and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada. The company also operates a factory-direct retail business, Titan Factory Direct, with 21 retail locations in the southern United States. In addition, it provides transportation services to the manufactured housing and other industries. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Troy, Michigan.

