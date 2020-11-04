Avalara (AVLR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.14. Avalara had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $116.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Avalara to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE AVLR opened at $144.14 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.69. Avalara has a 12 month low of $55.50 and a 12 month high of $160.42. The company has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -221.75 and a beta of 0.72.

A number of analysts recently commented on AVLR shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Avalara from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Avalara in a report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Avalara from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Avalara presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.85.

In other Avalara news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.79, for a total value of $1,781,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 844,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,285,250.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Ingram sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.76, for a total transaction of $3,644,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,896,310.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 153,505 shares of company stock valued at $20,358,408 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

