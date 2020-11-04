TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) (ETR:TEG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) (ETR:TEG) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €24.68 ($29.04).

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Nord/LB set a €24.40 ($28.71) price target on TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st.

Shares of TEG stock opened at €26.10 ($30.71) on Wednesday. TAG Immobilien AG has a 12 month low of €14.16 ($16.66) and a 12 month high of €27.18 ($31.98). The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is €25.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is €23.08. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion and a PE ratio of 9.44.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2019, the company managed approximately 84,500 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

