Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Posted by on Nov 4th, 2020

Shares of Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.20.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MAXR shares. TD Securities raised their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Maxar Technologies from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

In related news, CEO Daniel L. Jablonsky purchased 3,000 shares of Maxar Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.69 per share, for a total transaction of $68,070.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning grew its stake in Maxar Technologies by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc grew its stake in Maxar Technologies by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 125,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Maxar Technologies by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Maxar Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Maxar Technologies by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 36,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MAXR opened at $27.48 on Wednesday. Maxar Technologies has a 1-year low of $7.18 and a 1-year high of $32.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.90%.

About Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc, a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides space technology solutions for commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, satellite payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and robotic systems and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

