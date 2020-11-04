LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Posted by on Nov 4th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.09.

RAMP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th.

Shares of NYSE:RAMP opened at $66.73 on Wednesday. LiveRamp has a 12 month low of $23.44 and a 12 month high of $67.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.05. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.33 and a beta of 1.60.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 26.19% and a negative return on equity of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $99.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LiveRamp will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John L. Battelle sold 770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total transaction of $39,323.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,492,571.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James F. Arra sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.24, for a total transaction of $993,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,687 shares in the company, valued at $10,511,426.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 129,839 shares of company stock worth $7,161,119. Corporate insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in LiveRamp by 1.2% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in LiveRamp by 0.8% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in LiveRamp by 3.8% during the third quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 5,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in LiveRamp by 2.7% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 9,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in LiveRamp by 0.4% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 196,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,147,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, a true people-based identifier that provides onboarding, identity resolution, data network, and measurement and analytics solutions.

Read More: Understanding the two types of arbitrage

Analyst Recommendations for LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP)

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

TAG Immobilien AG Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts
TAG Immobilien AG Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts
Maxar Technologies Inc Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts
Maxar Technologies Inc Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts
LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts
LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts
Sutro Biopharma, Inc. Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages
Sutro Biopharma, Inc. Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages
Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts
Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts
Atmos Energy Co. Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages
Atmos Energy Co. Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report