LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.09.

RAMP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RAMP opened at $66.73 on Wednesday. LiveRamp has a 12 month low of $23.44 and a 12 month high of $67.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.05. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.33 and a beta of 1.60.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 26.19% and a negative return on equity of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $99.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LiveRamp will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John L. Battelle sold 770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total transaction of $39,323.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,492,571.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James F. Arra sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.24, for a total transaction of $993,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,687 shares in the company, valued at $10,511,426.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 129,839 shares of company stock worth $7,161,119. Corporate insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in LiveRamp by 1.2% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in LiveRamp by 0.8% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in LiveRamp by 3.8% during the third quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 5,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in LiveRamp by 2.7% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 9,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in LiveRamp by 0.4% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 196,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,147,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, a true people-based identifier that provides onboarding, identity resolution, data network, and measurement and analytics solutions.

Read More: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.