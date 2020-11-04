Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.80.

STRO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th.

Sutro Biopharma stock opened at $13.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $489.75 million, a P/E ratio of -12.41 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 7.29 and a current ratio of 7.29. Sutro Biopharma has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $13.91.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $9.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.80 million. Sutro Biopharma had a negative net margin of 43.34% and a negative return on equity of 53.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sutro Biopharma will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sutro Biopharma news, Director John Gordon Freund sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 1,401,950 shares of company stock valued at $14,178,818 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Sutro Biopharma during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 80.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 646.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 5,358 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 59.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the second quarter worth approximately $120,000. 67.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers.

