Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.75.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Rubius Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Rubius Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rubius Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Rubius Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

NASDAQ:RUBY opened at $4.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.99. Rubius Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.35 and a twelve month high of $14.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.56. The company has a quick ratio of 8.44, a current ratio of 8.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.03. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rubius Therapeutics will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 271.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 7,047 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

About Rubius Therapeutics

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers. It is also developing RTX-321 for the treatment of HPV-positive tumors; and RTX-T1D for treating type 1 diabetes.

