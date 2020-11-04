Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $106.44.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ATO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Atmos Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Bank of America increased their price target on Atmos Energy from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.50 price target for the company.

ATO stock opened at $97.63 on Wednesday. Atmos Energy has a twelve month low of $77.92 and a twelve month high of $121.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.80 and its 200-day moving average is $99.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.29.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 21.31%. The company had revenue of $493.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.52 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard A. Sampson purchased 500 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $103.00 per share, for a total transaction of $51,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at $669,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank H. Yoho purchased 1,500 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $99.48 per share, with a total value of $149,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covenant Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.5% in the second quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 0.5% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 19,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 4.1% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 3.6% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 0.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

