Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.80.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Eventbrite in a report on Friday, August 7th. Truist reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price (up from $12.00) on shares of Eventbrite in a report on Thursday, September 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Eventbrite from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eventbrite from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th.

Eventbrite stock opened at $9.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $874.89 million, a PE ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 2.50. Eventbrite has a 52-week low of $5.71 and a 52-week high of $22.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.62.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.90 million. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 103.11% and a negative return on equity of 61.89%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eventbrite will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cadian Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Eventbrite by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 5,718,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,010,000 after buying an additional 1,839,187 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Eventbrite by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,702,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,867,000 after buying an additional 733,099 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Eventbrite by 440.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,837,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,320,000 after buying an additional 2,312,684 shares during the last quarter. Parian Global Management LP grew its position in shares of Eventbrite by 481.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parian Global Management LP now owns 2,300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,711,000 after buying an additional 1,904,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of Eventbrite by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,772,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,185,000 after buying an additional 500,786 shares during the last quarter. 65.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eventbrite

Eventbrite, Inc operates a ticketing and experience technology platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc in 2009.

