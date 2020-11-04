Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.92.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities set a $17.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 17th. National Bank Financial set a $15.75 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th.

Shares of NYSE AQN opened at $15.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.39. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12 month low of $9.53 and a 12 month high of $16.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.98.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $343.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.37 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 31.62%. On average, analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.308 per share. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.85%. This is a boost from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is 98.41%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 144.4% during the third quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 220,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after buying an additional 130,050 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the third quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 67.8% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 0.8% during the third quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 197,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 7.3% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,767,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $143,025,000 after buying an additional 664,947 shares in the last quarter. 36.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

