ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.88.
Several analysts have weighed in on SSTI shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ShotSpotter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ShotSpotter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of ShotSpotter in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of ShotSpotter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.
SSTI opened at $29.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.86 million, a PE ratio of 136.05, a P/E/G ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.60. ShotSpotter has a 12-month low of $19.07 and a 12-month high of $41.00.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ShotSpotter by 7.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after purchasing an additional 8,672 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning grew its stake in shares of ShotSpotter by 50.0% in the second quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of ShotSpotter by 1.2% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 71,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ShotSpotter by 5.0% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ShotSpotter in the second quarter worth $1,359,000. 63.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About ShotSpotter
ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence.
