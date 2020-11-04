ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.88.

Several analysts have weighed in on SSTI shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ShotSpotter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ShotSpotter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of ShotSpotter in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of ShotSpotter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

SSTI opened at $29.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.86 million, a PE ratio of 136.05, a P/E/G ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.60. ShotSpotter has a 12-month low of $19.07 and a 12-month high of $41.00.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. ShotSpotter had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $11.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ShotSpotter will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ShotSpotter by 7.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after purchasing an additional 8,672 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning grew its stake in shares of ShotSpotter by 50.0% in the second quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of ShotSpotter by 1.2% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 71,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ShotSpotter by 5.0% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ShotSpotter in the second quarter worth $1,359,000. 63.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ShotSpotter

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence.

