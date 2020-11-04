Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.07.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SONO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Sonos in a report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sonos from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Sonos from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Sonos from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th.

In other Sonos news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 18,726 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $281,451.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,755,023.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SONO. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Sonos during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,080,000. Corriente Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonos during the second quarter worth $22,969,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sonos by 22.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,356,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,755 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sonos by 362.5% during the second quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 922,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,499,000 after purchasing an additional 723,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonos during the second quarter worth $7,654,000. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SONO opened at $15.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.56. Sonos has a 12 month low of $6.58 and a 12 month high of $17.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.32.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $249.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.21 million. Sonos had a negative net margin of 5.32% and a negative return on equity of 12.52%. On average, analysts anticipate that Sonos will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

