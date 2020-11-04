Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RYTM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RYTM) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.86.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $23.03 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.96. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $12.99 and a fifty-two week high of $32.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 1.30.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Nithya Desikan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. 9.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $59,000. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders that result in life-threatening metabolic disorders. The company's lead product candidate is setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist peptide, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC) and leptin receptor deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trials for treating POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity and POMC epigenetic disorders.

