Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RYTM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Posted by on Nov 4th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RYTM) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.86.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $23.03 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.96. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $12.99 and a fifty-two week high of $32.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 1.30.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Nithya Desikan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. 9.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $59,000. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders that result in life-threatening metabolic disorders. The company's lead product candidate is setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist peptide, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC) and leptin receptor deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trials for treating POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity and POMC epigenetic disorders.

Read More: Rule of 72

Analyst Recommendations for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM)

Receive News & Ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

TAG Immobilien AG Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts
TAG Immobilien AG Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts
Maxar Technologies Inc Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts
Maxar Technologies Inc Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts
LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts
LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts
Sutro Biopharma, Inc. Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages
Sutro Biopharma, Inc. Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages
Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts
Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts
Atmos Energy Co. Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages
Atmos Energy Co. Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report