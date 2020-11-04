Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SCGLY shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Société Générale Société anonyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Société Générale Société anonyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd.

SCGLY opened at $3.04 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.09. The company has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of -20.27 and a beta of 1.28. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 1 year low of $2.47 and a 1 year high of $7.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. Société Générale Société anonyme had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a positive return on equity of 2.27%. Equities analysts anticipate that Société Générale Société anonyme will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Société Générale Société anonyme

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services to individuals, professionals, local authorities, and businesses and non-profit clients under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands; and international retail banking and consumer credit services to corporate and individual customers in Europe, Russia, the Mediterranean Basin, and Sub-Saharan Africa.

