Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.55.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WHD. Citigroup raised their price objective on Cactus from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cactus from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Scotiabank began coverage on Cactus in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Cactus from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cactus during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cactus during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Cactus by 185.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 6,670 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Cactus by 10.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Cactus by 61.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares in the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cactus stock opened at $18.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 2.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.79. The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 7.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cactus has a twelve month low of $8.16 and a twelve month high of $35.28.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, repair, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

