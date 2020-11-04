American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.29.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

In related news, Director David S. Mulcahy purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.57 per share, for a total transaction of $195,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 118,439 shares in the company, valued at $2,317,851.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 104.4% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the second quarter valued at $51,000. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 572.3% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 1,578.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 10.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEL stock opened at $23.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. American Equity Investment Life has a fifty-two week low of $9.07 and a fifty-two week high of $34.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.66.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $798.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.44 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

Recommended Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.