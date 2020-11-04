First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.17.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th.

Shares of FAF stock opened at $45.91 on Wednesday. First American Financial has a 52-week low of $29.36 and a 52-week high of $66.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.01.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.04). First American Financial had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that First American Financial will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other First American Financial news, Director Mark C. Oman purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.78 per share, with a total value of $191,120.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FAF. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of First American Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in First American Financial in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its stake in First American Financial by 54.3% in the second quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in First American Financial in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in First American Financial in the second quarter worth about $40,000. 83.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

